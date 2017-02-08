SC State to mark 49th anniversary of Orangeburg Massacre

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina State University is marking the 49th anniversary of the shooting deaths of three students during a protest with a talk from historian Millicent Brown.

The Orangeburg Massacre happened Feb. 8, 1968, when state troopers fired into a crowd of demonstrators during a tense protest over a segregated bowling alley in Orangeburg. Twenty-eight others were wounded, while no troopers were seriously injured.

The 3 p.m. Wednesday ceremony on campus will include honoring Jack Bass who wrote a book that dispelled the long held belief the demonstrators were violent and will end with a candle lighting and wreath laying ceremony at a monument to the students.

Brown is identifying African-Americans like herself who were the first to desegregate white schools for her "Somebody Had To Do It" project.

