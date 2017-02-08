Darius Rucker visiting MUSC Wednesday

Lowcountry native and country music star Darius Rucker will be in town for a good cause Wednesday.

Rams Trucks and Country Music Television are working together to produce a documentary that follows Rucker and other artists as they return to their hometowns and give back to their communities.

Rucker will be redesigning the existing "teen room" space within the Atrium at MUSC Children's Hospital, according to representatives.

Rucker has a special connection to MUSC, as his mother was a nurse there.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.