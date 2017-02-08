Former Washington Redskins receiver visiting two Lowcountry schools

Students at two Lowcountry schools will be meeting a former Super Bowl champion who happens to be a Johns Island native Wednesday.

Former Washington Redskin Charlie Brown is giving back to students at Frierson Elementary and Haut Gap Middle School.

Brown went to Mt. Zion Elementary, Haut Gap Middle School and St. John's High School before being drafted into the NFL, according to the Charleston County School Department. The two-time All-Pro Bowler is rewarding students for their good work and behavior with gear he received while at Pro Bowl conventions.

Brown will be at Frierson Elementary at 8:30 a.m. and at Haut Gap at 10:30 a.m.

