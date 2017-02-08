Quantcast

Boeing worker okay after getting shocked by equipment

NORTH CHARLESTON - (WCSC) -

Medical units were called to the Boeing plant in North Charleston Wednesday after a third-shift worker was shocked by equipment.

A spokesperson for Boeing says the teammate assured first responders he was not harmed, refused medical attention and at his request, finished his work shift.

Officials with Boeing say they take reports of static discharge seriously. The equipment has been secured and they are conducting a review of the matter, they say. 

