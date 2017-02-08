Waterline work on downtown block to conclude

Quantcast

By Aaron Maybin, Reporter
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Waterline work on St. Philip from Spring to Cannon is set to conclude Wednesday afternoon.

 Crews began waterline work Monday morning in the Cannonborough/Elliotborough neighborhood.
 
A spokesperson for Charleston Water System says the enhancements are part of a larger project to updates the city’s old waterlines.

