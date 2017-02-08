Berkeley and Charleston students to see movie Hidden Figures

Hundreds of students will get a sweet treat on Valentine's Day thanks to a private donor.

The donor will provide funds to pay for 1,000 students in Berkeley and Charleston counties to see the movie Hidden Figures.The free screening will take place on Tues., February 14 at 10 a.m. at Regal Cinemas in North Charleston, organizers say.

Girls and boys from middle and high schools in the two school districts have been invited. Hidden Figures is based on the true story of a team of African-American women mathematicians that served a vital role in NASA during the early years of the US space program.



This is the second time Radia Heyward and Anishi Scott are organizing the event as private citizens hoping to inspire the next generation. Heyward was motivated to do something because of inspiration from her deceased mother.

"My mom was a big proponent of education and I want to honor her memory by passing along those values to others," said Heyward. Heyward is part of the team at Charleston Promise Neighborhood.

The non-profit works with children in at-risk communities to break the cycle of poverty through education.

Heyward and Scott first worked to get donors to offer the movie to African American girls back in January. Girls 5th - 12th grade got the opportunity to view the movie and then talk with local women working in the engineering and math fields.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.







