Take your pick: Several oyster roasts support Lowcountry charities

Grab your shucker and get out the door to down some oysters. Several oysters roasts are supporting Lowcountry charities this weekend.

Cork Shucking Festival

The Firefly Distillery and Deep Water Vineyard are hosting the 5th annual Cork Shucking Festival Saturday on Wadmalaw Island. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. you can enjoy oysters for $12 per bucket. Food Trucks from Coastal Crust, Cooking Carolina Pit Bar-B-Que, Gidget Gourmet, and Sweet Lulu's Bakery will be on site serving up meals.

Firefly tastings are available for $6 and wine tastings are $5. The festival also includes live music, games for kids and a Bloody Mary bar benefiting Windwood Farm Home & Family Services. Admission is $5 per car online or $10 per car at the gate. Click here for more information.

Shuck-A-Rama

The Brain Injury Association of South Carolina is hosting the 6th annual Shuck-A-Rama Oyster Roast Saturday on James Island. The fundraising event is at The Barrell on Folly Road from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $50 at the door and include unlimited fresh oysters, food, and drinks. Proceeds will help BIASC support people with brain injuries and their families. Click here for more details.

Oysters on the Point

Fill up on oysters with your feet in the sand Saturday for the third of four Oysters on the Point parties at the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina. The party features locally steamed oysters for $11 per bucket from 2 to 6 p.m. It also includes chili, burgers, a Bloody Mary bar, live music and an art walk. Admission is $5 for adults and children 12 and younger get in free. Click here for more information.

Keeper of the Wild Oyster Roast

Support South Carolina wildlife conservation at an oyster roast at Magnolia Plantation on Sunday. The Keeper of the Wild Oyster Roast and Silent Auction is from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Tickets in advance are $30 for adults and include oysters, chili, vegetarian dishes, drinks and admission to Magnolia Plantation. All donations go to the rescue and rehab of injured wildlife and the completion of the new Keeper of the Wildlife center in Walterboro. Click here to purchase tickets.

South Atlantic Bank Oyster Roast & Chili Cook-Off

Enjoy all-you-can-eat oysters on the banks of the Ashley River Sunday afternoon and support Florence Crittenton Programs of South Carolina. Lowndes Grove Plantation hosts the 5th annual Oyster Roast and Chili Cook-off from 2 to 5 p.m. It includes oysters, chili, drinks, kid-friendly food and live music. Admission is $35 for adults 21 and older, $15 for ages seven to 20, and free for anyone younger. Proceeds go to support Florence Crittenton's mission to help young mothers and pregnant women in need. Click here for tickets and more information.

Fleet Fest

Take in the downtown Charleston waterfront while throwing back oysters at Fleet Landing Restaurant on Sunday. The 4th annual Fleet Fest Oyster Roast from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. will include oysters, barbecue, local beers, live music and a photo booth. You're encouraged to bring your own shucker. A portion of the proceeds will go to the local chapter of the Surfrider Foundation" to keep our beaches and waterways free of trash. Click here for more details.

Hugs for Harper Oyster Roast

Help raise money for the Hugs for Harper Endowment on Sunday at the Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse on Savannah Highway. The 3rd annual Hugs for Harper Oyster Roast starts at 1 p.m. and includes all-you-can-eat oysters and live music for $15. The roast will raise money in honor of Harper Drolet who lost her battle with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a very rare form of pediatric soft tissue cell cancer, at the age of 11 in September 2011. The endowment's mission is to find a cure for Rhabdomyosarcoma and other pediatric soft tissue cell cancers. For more on Hugs for Harper, click here.

