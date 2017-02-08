Former fast food worker charged with tampering with customer's food

A former Arby's employee in Walterboro is facing charges after allegedly tampering with food before serving it to customers.

Officials with the Walterboro Police Department say 19-year-old Tajh Copeland tampered with a sandwich and served it to one victim at the Bells Highway restaurant.

The initial investigation stated that Copeland rubbed the buns and meat of sandwiches on the floor of restaurant and served it to two teenage victims.

One victim’s mother told authorities it happened on the 18th or the 19th of January. The teens ate the food without knowing it was tampered with, she said.

Two weeks later, authorities were called when a friend of one of the victims heard the suspect spit in the food and dropped it on the floor.

Investigators say she didn’t spit in the food, but did rub it on the floor.

Copeland was charged with unlawful, malicious tampering with human drug product or food, authorities say.

She was booked at Colleton County Detention Center and released on a $5,000.00 PR Bond.

Representatives for the restaurant say Copeland has been fired.

"These alleged actions are absolutely not acceptable and we have zero tolerance for the behavior," Christopher Fuller of Arby's Restaurant Group said in a statement to Live 5 News. "Immediately upon learning of the incident, we conducted a thorough investigation resulting in the person being terminated."

The victims believed they were targeted over an issue between one of their brothers and the suspect's brother.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.