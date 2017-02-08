A deadly new drug is causing overdose deaths right here in the Lowcountry and anyone can get it- even your kids. Experts say this potent drug is seven times more powerful than morphine.



Live 5’s Liza Lucas investigates why it’s so difficult for drug agents to track and why even doctors have a hard time identifying it in patients. Mail Order Overdose, a Live 5 News Investigation, air Friday at 11 p.m.



Copyright 2017 WCSC All Rights Reserved.