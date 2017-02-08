Quantcast

West Ashley Revitalization Commission meeting Wednesday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Citizens will have a chance to voice their concerns on key issues affecting West Ashley at a meeting Wednesday.

A meeting of the West Ashley Revitalization Commission will be held at 5 p.m. at Town & Country Inn and Suites on Savannah Hwy.

The committee is urging people to speak up during their public comment period. 

