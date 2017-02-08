Five SC natives commit to RBC Heritage

Five South Carolina golfers are showing allegiance to their home state by committing early to the 49th annual RBC Heritage. Lucas Glover, Bill Haas, Kevin Kisner, Ben Martin and William McGirt will all be competing for the champion’s plaid jacket. South Carolina’s annual PGA TOUR event is being held April 10-16, 2017 over the famed Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

They will be joined by past champions Aaron Baddeley, Stewart Cink, Carl Pettersson and Team RBC Ambassadors Jim Furyk and Graeme McDowell.

Glover was born in Greenville, South Carolina and played golf at Clemson University. He now lives on St. Simons Island, Georgia. He has earned three wins on the PGA TOUR, including the 2009 US Open Championship. He has already carded two back-to-back top ten finishes this season. He will be competing in his 15th RBC Heritage.

Haas has earned six PGA TOUR victories and was the 2011 FedExCup winner. The Greenville, South Carolina resident is following in his dad Jay’s footsteps and making the RBC Heritage a tradition. Bill hasn’t missed the Harbour Town event since finishing Q-school in 2005. Bill also has a long relationship with the Heritage Classic Foundation. He won the Players Amateur, held in Bluffton, South Carolina in 2002.

Kisner earned his first PGA TOUR victory at last year’s RSM Classic. The Aiken, South Carolina native shot a final-round 65 to finish T4 at this year’s Sony Open. The University of Georgia grad finished second at the 2015 RBC Heritage after losing to Jim Furyk on the first playoff hole. He will be making his fifth start at the RBC Heritage.

Martin was born in Greenwood, South Carolina and still calls it home. He graduated from Clemson University in 2009 and earned his first PGA TOUR win at the 2015 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. He will be making his fifth start at Harbour Town.

McGirt was born in Lumberton, North Carolina and played golf for Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina. His first win came at the 2016 Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. He will be making his seventh start at Harbour Town Golf Links after finishing T9 at the 2016 RBC Heritage.