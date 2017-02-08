Berkeley Co. schools terminates chief financial officer

The chief financial officer of the Berkeley County School District has been terminated, according to a release from the school district.

Brantley Thomas, who had been employed with the district since 1993, was terminated Wednesday, according to BCSD spokesperson Katie Orvin.

The termination comes after the district's bank, Wells Fargo, requested a meeting with the district's legal counsel, BCSD officials, and the FBI, Orvin said. On Monday, district officials were informed of an investigation into criminal misconduct by Thomas, and based on that information, Thomas was terminated and an emergency meeting of the school board was called, she said.

"We appreciate Wells Fargo and the FBI for promptly bringing this to our attention," Board Chair Sally Wofford said. "We ask the public's patience as we thoroughly investigate this serious matter and promise to take all appropriate actions."

The Berkeley County School District has cooperated with the FBI and will continue to do so, Orvin said.

"In addition to cooperating with the FBI, an immediate review of all financial BCSD accounts and other monetary transactions is underway in an effort to identify all fiscal irregularities that may exist," Orvin said in a release.

No specific details that led to the investigation have been released.

"Neither BCSD personnel nor board members will be providing additional details or statements concerning the ongoing investigation or this employee's dismissal at this time," Orvin said in the release.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.