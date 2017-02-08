Coastal Carolina, Louisiana Tabbed as Favorites in Sun Belt Preseason Baseball Coaches' Poll

The defending national champions, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns are the respective East and West preseason favorites in the Sun Belt Conference baseball preseason coaches’ poll heading into the 2017 season.

Beginning with the 2017 season, the conference will conduct its baseball regular season with divisional play. Two divisions – East and West – will be comprised of six teams each and divisional champions will be awarded at the end of the year based on the winning percentage against all teams, regardless of division.

The 2017 baseball season begins on Friday, Feb. 17. Coastal Carolina will host the 18th annual Caravelle Resort’s Baseball at the Beach. The 2017 field includes Richmond, James Madison, Western Carolina, St. John’s and North Carolina A&T.

The Chanticleers will play Richmond on Friday (Feb. 17) at 4 pm and there will be a pre-game recognition for the 2016 CCU squad that won the College World Series. Coastal will face Western Carolina on Saturday (Feb. 18) at 2 pm. Prior to that contest, there will be a second celebration that will include a national championship ring ceremony, among other pre-game activities. The Chants will conclude the event by hosting James Madison on Sunday (Feb. 19) at 1 pm and St. John’s on Monday (Feb. 20) at Noon.

Coastal Carolina, ranked as high as ninth in the preseason polls, is the defending national champions after finishing the 2016 campaign 55-18 and defeating Arizona in the best of three title series in June. CCU earned 70 points in the East division along with ten first-place votes. South Alabama was picked to finish second in the East with 56 points and earned one first-place vote while Georgia Southern was picked to finish third with 48 points and one first-place vote.

USA finished the regular season 42-22 overall and was the Sun Belt co-champion of the regular season as it finished 21-9 in league play along with Louisiana.

The Ragin’ Cajuns, ranked 13th in the preseason polls, are the defending Sun Belt tournament champions and made a fourth straight appearance in the NCAA tournament last year. The Cajuns finished 43-21 last season and are the unanimous favorites to claim the West division crown in 2017 as they garnered all 12 first-place votes for a total of 72 points.

UTA was picked to finished second in the West with 50 total points while Little Rock was picked to finish third with 45 points.

The 2017 Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship is set for May 23-28 at J.I. Clements Stadium on the campus of Georgia Southern University.

2017 Sun Belt Conference Baseball Coaches’ Preseason Poll

(first-place votes in parentheses)

EAST DIVISION

1. Coastal Carolina (10) - 70 pts

2. South Alabama (1) - 56 pts

3. Georgia Southern (1) - 48 pts

4. Troy - 39 pts

5. Georgia State - 23 pts

6. Appalachian State - 15 pts

WEST DIVISION

1. Louisiana (12) - 72 pts

2. UTA - 50 pts

3. Little Rock - 45 pts

4. Texas State - 44 pts

5. Arkansas State - 27 pts

6. ULM - 14 pts