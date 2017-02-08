North Carolina puppy litter stolen has ties to the Lowcountry

Sailor and her litter of puppies stolen (Source: North Carolina nursery owner)

A three-week-old puppy litter stolen from a Monroe, North Carolina nursery has ties to the Lowcountry.

A family in Mt. Pleasant was set to welcome a female golden retriever puppy into their home when they got word of the theft earlier this week.

“We are heartbroken and shocked by what happened,” said Beth Marshall.

Marshall said they were set to pick up their puppy March 11.

According to the North Carolina owner of the nursery, who wishes to remain anonymous, the theft happened sometime Sunday night into Monday morning.

A spokesperson with the Union County Sheriff’s Office believes the offender(s) jumped the exterior fence of the kennel and forced the doggie dog open where the pups were.

The nursery owner said, Sailor, the mother of the litter stolen, gave birth January 17.

“Sailor is devastated right now,” she said.

The spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office said nine puppies were taken in total, ranging in age from three-weeks to eight-weeks-old. The owner said the eight-week-old puppy was from another litter.

Authorities said items of physical evidence possibly left behind by the suspect(s) were collected.

The owner of the nursery is asking the public for help in finding the litter.

“Some of them might not survive without adequate care,” she said.

The owner added a reward is being offered leading to information about the whereabouts and recovery of the litter.

Anyone with information should call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 283-3789 or Union County Crimestoppers at (704) 283-5600.

