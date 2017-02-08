Bill to regulate dog daycares in South Carolina stalls in house subcommittee

A bill to regulate dog daycare facilities in South Carolina stalled in a house subcommittee Wednesday afternoon.

The bill was drafted after a Live 5 News investigation into the death of a pet dog at a Mount Pleasant dog daycare.

The dog's owner sued Paws in Paradise after her dog got trapped under a dog pool and wasn't found until five hours later.

A veterinarian said an autopsy showed the dog died from heat-related complications.

State Representative Mike Sottile who sponsored a bill to regulate dog daycares in South Carolina says members of the subcommittee felt the bill as written might hurt some kennel owners.

Sottile says he plans to rewrite the bill and bring it up in the house.

The suit against Paws in Paradise is still pending.

