FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Work to repair broken water main closes downtown street

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Crews are working to repair a broken water main near the College of Charleston.

The work has a portion of Glebe Street between Wentworth and George Street closed, according to Charleston Water System spokesman Matthew Brady.

He estimates work will be complete by 6 p.m., but says motorists will need to take an alternate route before then.

