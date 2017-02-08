I-526 traffic back to normal following Wando terminal shut down

Traffic along I-526 in Mount Pleasant is back to normal after the port system at the Wando terminal was down Wednesday afternoon.

According to SCPA officials, the system was down for about 40 minutes.

Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department assisted traffic outside the gate as crews worked to fixed the problem.

The port system is down and they keeping the gates open until 5:30pm. There may be heavy traffic in the area. -^cg — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) February 8, 2017

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.