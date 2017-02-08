Wando rugby establishing winning tradition

They're the defending state champions, they're ranked in the top 25 in the country and they're from Mt. Pleasant.

Wando rugby is for real.

The Warriors program is gaining support. They've grown each year since 2010 and now have more than 70 participants.

"It kind of just snowballed," head coach Tod Shepherd said. "Once we got good, more kids started coming out."

Wando fields three teams. The top squad is ranked #24 in the nation.

"It's nice telling people you play for a team in the top 25," said senior captain Charlie Van Vliet.

Van Vliet is one of the returning seniors from last year's championship squad. This year's team is currently the highest ranked team from South Carolina. Other D-I programs include Bishop England, Irmo and South Greenville.

To hear more about the Warriors click on the video link to this story or visit www.wandorugby.com.