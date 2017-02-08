Charleston BAR gives approval on plans to redevelop Sgt. Jasper property

The Charleston's Board of Architectural Review approved plans on Wednesday night to redevelop Sergeant Jasper, the empty high rise on Colonial Lake in downtown Charleston.

Last week, the Beach Company released their plans which includes housing, shops, business space and restaurants.

The building has been empty since 2013.

One more final approval is needed before developers can move forward.

“It’s been a five-year process that has included meetings with the neighbors and the stakeholder groups, public hearings, which is what we sat through this evening. What we’ve tried to do is incorporate as much of those comments and that feedback as we proceeded forward with the design of the project,” Vice President of Beach Company Dan Doyle said.

“We are looking forward to advancing the plan to the third and final phase of the BAR review process,” said John Darby, CEO of The Beach Company. “There is no other location on the peninsula – or possibly the Eastern Seaboard – like the Sergeant Jasper site. The City of Charleston is the number-one city in the world, the surrounding neighborhood is one of the most desirable on the peninsula, and the city’s Board of Architectural Review has high expectations for the use of quality materials on this special waterfront project. The Jasper’s combination of location, views, and amenities will set a new standard for luxury living in Charleston.”

The Jasper proposal must still seek final approval from the BAR before it can move forward with construction.

For some who have seen the preliminary plans, they said they are a massive improvement form the current site.

“That’s a big difference, it’s a lot better. I drive past that thing all the time and it’s a huge eyesore," Christin Krugr said.

Some are saying Charleston is a historic site that should keep its character.

“I just think Charleston is a very special place and I don’t like to seeing developments around here, but it’s already a pretty ugly, big building so I’m sure it will be an improvement," Luke Chapman said.

But for those who have been working on moving this project forward, they said in the end this will be something everyone can be proud of.

“We’re looking forward to finishing this process, we’re looking forward to getting started, we’re looking forward to seeing a new landmark and icon for Charleston located on the west end of Broad Street that will be a signature part of the Charleston skyline for years to come,” Doyle said.

