Lowcountry High School Scores (2/8)

Lowcountry High School Scores (2/8)

Boys Basketball

Charleston Charter Math & Science 63  Lowcountry Leadership 49

Girls Basketball

Charleston Charter Math & Science 52   Lowcountry Leadership 22

Wrestling

AAAAA Lower State Finals

River Bluff 27   Ashley Ridge 25

