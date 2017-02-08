Lowcountry High School Scores (2/8)

Boys Basketball
Charleston Charter Math & Science 63 Lowcountry Leadership 49
Girls Basketball
Charleston Charter Math & Science 52 Lowcountry Leadership 22
Wrestling
AAAAA Lower State Finals
River Bluff 27 Ashley Ridge 25
