Authorities investigating death at West Ashley Apartment complex

Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead at an apartment complex in West Ashley.

Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Carriage Lane Wednesday night just before 9:30 p.m.

According to an incident report, a woman arrived at her apartment to find her friend unconscious and submerged in a bathtub full of water.

CPD officials said the coroner will determine the cause of death.

