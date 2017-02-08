Quantcast

Authorities investigating death at West Ashley Apartment complex

Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead at an apartment complex in West Ashley.

Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Carriage Lane Wednesday night just before 9:30 p.m.

According to an incident report, a woman arrived at her apartment to find her friend unconscious and submerged in a bathtub full of water. 

CPD officials said the coroner will determine the cause of death. 

