Woman accused of kidnapping, raising child as her own pleads not guilty

The Walterboro woman accused of kidnapping a newborn from a hospital 18 years ago pleaded not guilty in a Florida court Thursday morning, according to WJXT.

Investigators arrested 51-year-old Gloria Williams at her home last month after DNA evidence confirmed they had found Kamiyah Mobley, who was kidnapped from a Jacksonville maternity ward when she was just eight hours old.

A motion filed to declare Williams unable to pay for legal fees was granted by a judge. Williams' next hearing will be on April 5.

Investigators said Williams befriended Kamiyah's 16-year-old mother at the hospital, pretending to be a nurse. To medical personnel, she posed as a member of Mobley's family.

Williams passed Mobley off as her daughter — under the name Alexis Manigo — for the next 18 years, according to authorities.

After more than 2,500 tips, one sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children got the ball rolling for investigators last year, deputies with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office say.

Almost 200 miles away in South Carolina, officials found an 18-year-old woman with the same birthday but a different name.

After further investigation, authorities realized fraudulent documents were being used to establish her identity.

She's "a normal 18-year-old woman" now, according to authorities.

"I have no hate towards her. I love her," Manigo told CBS News about Williams."When you have lived the life I have, when you have been loved the way I have, you'll understand why." An affidavit says Manigo told to a friend she was kidnapped as a baby about 18 months before Williams' arrest, according to WJXT.

Manigo cried as she said goodbye to Williams in court. The 18-year-old met with her birth parents at the Walterboro police department.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.