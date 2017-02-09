Mount Pleasant street reopened after tree falls

A Mount Pleasant street has been reopened after a tree fell.

At 5:35 a.m., Mount Pleasant Police sent out a tweet saying Spark Street off Mathis Ferry Road was closed due to the tree. At 7:44 a.m., officers said the street was reopened.

SCE&G was reporting about 40 customers without power because of the fallen tree. Power has since been restored.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.