Mount Pleasant street reopened after tree falls

Mount Pleasant street reopened after tree falls

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

A Mount Pleasant street has been reopened after a tree fell.

At 5:35 a.m., Mount Pleasant Police sent out a tweet saying Spark Street off Mathis Ferry Road was closed due to the tree. At 7:44 a.m., officers said the street was reopened. 

SCE&G was reporting about 40 customers without power because of the fallen tree. Power has since been restored. 

