Victim in fatal I-26 crash identified

The Charleston County Coroner has identified the victim in Tuesday's fatal I-26 crash.

Jason Wisenbaker, 37, died of injuries after a truck ran off the road near the Aviation Avenue exit and hit a tree around 1 p.m.

A passenger in the truck, Wisenbaker was not wearing a seat belt, officials said.

The driver was transported to MUSC. Highway Patrol Troopers say it's unclear whether the driver was wearing a seat belt.

