TAKE A STAND: Berkeley County Schools CFO

The chief financial officer for the Berkeley County School District has been fired.

Brantley Thomas had been CFO for 24 years.

This news is troubling. First, the termination apparently was prompted when Wells Fargo, the school district's bank, requested a meeting with school lawyers. There are reports of criminal misconduct and FBI involvement.

While we understand investigations take time, the school system is not releasing details about what allegedly happened.

School systems are funded by taxpayer dollars and should be transparent.

If public money has been misused or misappropriated, the public deserves to know…sooner than later.

