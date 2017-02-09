TAKE A STAND: Piggly Wiggly Pension

Imagine working at the same job for decades, looking forward to a comfortable retirement, then finding out your money's gone.

That's apparently what happened to some former workers of Piggly Wiggly.

The former workers have filed a federal lawsuit against the grocery store chain after learning their pension plan accounts have disappeared. Some employees worked at Piggly Wiggly for more than four decades.

The company President says the retirement plan's value lost almost $10 million in a year. How? Why? The employees claim company executives were looking out for themselves.

Let's hope someone figures this out and the hard-working employees get the money they earned, deserve and need.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.