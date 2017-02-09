5 Around Town: An eclectic mix of celebrations including STEM, Ireland, and Valentine's Day

This Lowcountry weekend offers a variety of events for all different interests. It includes celebrations of STEM learning, Irish heritage, Valentine's Day and the Second Amendment.

Charleston STEM Festival

Future scientists, engineers, and mathematicians will be able to learn and share Saturday at Brittlebank Park. The 4th annual Charleston STEM festival should be bigger than ever. The free festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will feature 80 exhibitors with hands-on activities, performances, demonstrations, and STEM entertainment. Mayor John Tecklenburg will take part in the Opening ceremonies at 11 a.m. Click here for more details.

Storm the Citadel

STEM learning will be put to the test in the annual Storm The Citadel competition on the college's campus Saturday. Teams of students, military and professionals will compete in a variety of STEM-related tasks such as trebuchet, robotics and bridge building. Opening ceremonies begin at 8 a.m. on Summerall Field. Awards will be handed out at 3:30 p.m. The complete story is here.

Gun and Knife Show

You have the right to bear arms and you'll find plenty of them at Mike Kent's Original Charleston Gun and Knife Show in Ladson. On Saturday and Sunday at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds, South Carolina weapons dealers will have 350 tables full of guns, knives, ammo, supplies and accessories for sale. You can buy, sell, trade or just browse the newest in handguns, hunting rifles, shotguns or collectible firearms. The show is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $8 for adults and free for children 12 and younger. Parking is also free. Click here for rules and registration.

Johns Island Food Truck Festival

Food trucks will converge on Johns Island for a food truck festival on Saturday. The Johns Island Food Truck Festival will feature food, drinks, live music and activities for children from 12 to 5 p.m. The event will be in the All Seasons Landscape Lot located at 1820 River Road on Johns Island. Pets are welcome, but make sure you pick up after them. Click here for the event Facebook page.

Lowcountry Irish Festival

Celebrate the Emerald Isle a month ahead of St. Patrick's Day. The inaugural Lowcountry Irish Festival will be a two-day celebration of Irish music and culture at the Omar Shrine Convention Center. Seventeen performances and demonstrations are scheduled on multiple stages from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. A six-night trip for two to Ireland will also be raffled off during the festival. Tickets are $20 for one day or $35 for a two-day pass. Daily tickets for children ages three to twelve are $5 and two-day tickets are $7. For a full performance schedule and information on VIP tickets, click here.

Valentine Chocolate Walk

Enjoy an early Valentine's Day stroll with your sweetheart at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens on Saturday and Sunday. The Valentine Chocolate Walk allows you to sample sweets from around the world while soaking up the ambiance of America's oldest romantic-style garden. Guests will receive a passport at the Conservatory and sample chocolates from Belgium, Switzerland, Mexico and more. String musicians will also serenade them through the camellia collection before the walk ends at the White Bridge. The Chocolate Walk from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days is free with paid admission to the gardens. For more details on this and other programs at Magnolia Plantation, click here.

Cupid's Undie Run

A party is planned on Folly Beach with minimal clothing required. Cupid's Undie Run returns to Loggerhead's Beach Grill for the "brief" one mile run and party from 12 to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The Undie Run is actually a fundraiser to benefit the Children's Tumor Foundation and fight neurofibromatosis. The doors open and the party starts at noon with the run scheduled for 2 p.m. Undies are encouraged, but not required to participate. To find our more about the Undie Run and the Children's Tumor Foundation, click here.

Comic Book Show

Comic artists, writers, and collectors will collide in North Charleston on Saturday. Park Circle Comics is hosting Taking Flight 19: Going Bananas from 12 to 5 p.m. at The Sparrow in the Olde Village. Why bananas? Figure it out and you could win a prize at the show. In addition to meeting artists, collectors can peruse thousands of comics during the annual clearance sale. Park Circle Comics has sold over 100,000 comics at the Taking Flight shows in recent years. Admission is free, but donations will be collected at the door to support the fight against Lupus. Click here for more on the show and Park Circle Comics.

Open Cockpit Sunday

Sit in the seats of American heroes as Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum hosts Open Cockpit Sunday. Visitors get the rare opportunity to look or climb inside the historic aircraft on board the USS Yorktown and the in the interactive Vietnam Experience Exhibit. Guests can feel like a pilot inside the F-9 Cougar, the F-18 Hornet, the H-1 Huey and more. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. but the cockpits will only be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For admission prices and to see what else is happening at Patriots Point, click here.

Oyster Roasts

At least a half dozen oyster roasts are happening around the Lowcountry. Click here for a list of those events.

