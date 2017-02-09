Police: Missing Mt. Pleasant teenager found safe

Mount Pleasant police say a teen reported missing has been found safe.

The 16-year-old had last been seen leaving his home in Charleston National on Wednesday, according to Mount Pleasant Police Inspector Chip Googe.

Police say a note was left behind stating he was going towards the "Upstate through Columbia." ?

Googe said the boy was located Thursday morning and was safe. No further details about his whereabouts were provided.

