Police: Missing Mt. Pleasant teenager found safe

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

Mount Pleasant police say a teen reported missing has been found safe.

The 16-year-old had last been seen leaving his home in Charleston National on Wednesday, according to Mount Pleasant Police Inspector Chip Googe.

Police say a note was left behind stating he was going towards the "Upstate through Columbia." ?

Googe said the boy was located Thursday morning and was safe. No further details about his whereabouts were provided.

