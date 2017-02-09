RiverDogs Announce Game Times for the 2017 Season

With pitchers and catchers reporting to Spring Training in only a matter of days, the Charleston RiverDogs are aiming high for another record-breaking season. Following a year in which the club welcomed over 293,000 fans for the first time in their history, the RiverDogs have announced their game times for the 2017 season, the 21st in the history of Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

“RiverDogs baseball is always an integral part of the summer in Charleston, and our schedule taking shape means the first pitch of the season will be here before we know it,” said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. “Throughout the years, we have adjusted our game times from fan feedback, and our schedule’s development showcases another way in which we take pride in providing an exciting, family-friendly atmosphere for our fans at The Joe.”

As in years past, RiverDogs home games will feature a standard 7:05pm first pitch on Monday-Fridays, a 6:05pm start on Saturdays, and 5:05pm open on Sunday home games. The RiverDogs also have several special days in which the normal start time will be slightly adjusted including:

· Wednesday, May 3- Education Day at 11:05am

· Wednesday, May 31- Education Day at 11:05am

· Sunday, June 18- Father’s Day Brunch at 1:05pm

· Monday, July 3- Independence Day Celebration at 6:35pm

· Tuesday, July 25- Big Splash Day at 12:05pm

· Monday, August 21- Day of Eclipse at 4:05pm

· Thursday, August 31- Fan Appreciation Night at 6:35pm

The RiverDogs begin their season on Thursday April 6, taking on the Lexington Legends in the first of 11 Thirsty Thursday dates over the course of the season. The RiverDogs will also host 11 home games each on Fridays and Saturdays during the 2017 campaign.

The club will offer RiverDogs fans 13 home games featuring a postgame fireworks spectacular including all Friday home dates along with the July 3 Independence Day celebration and Fan Appreciation Night on Thursday, August 31 at Charleston’s final home game.

The 2017 schedule also features nine Citadel doubleheaders with The Military College of South Carolina overlapping with the RiverDogs schedule on the following dates at The Joe:

· April 21-23

· May 5-7

· May 18-20

For the fourth consecutive season, WTMA 1250 AM will serve as the radio home of the RiverDogs in the Lowcountry. For all regularly scheduled games home and road, Matt Dean will have the play-by-play duties on “The Big Talker.” Every pitch of the RiverDogs season, including mid-week day games and specialty start times, can be heard online at riverdogs.com and via the TuneIn radio app.

RiverDogs season tickets, half-season ticket packages and mini plans are now available for the 2017 campaign. The RiverDogs, the Class-A affiliate of the 27-time world champion New York Yankees, begin the season on April 6 when they host the Lexington Legends at Joseph P Riley, Jr. Park. Single-game tickets and the full promotional schedule will become available in March. Ticket information can be secured by contacting the box office at (843) 577-DOGS (3647) or online at www.riverdogs.com.