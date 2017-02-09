Clemson linebacker to spend time with fans in North Charleston

Fans have a chance to meet a Clemson football player next week.

According to a news release, senior linebacker Ben Boulware will spend time at The Fan Zone in North Charleston next Saturday and Sunday before heading back to Florida to continue training for the NFL Combine.

Boulware will be at the sports apparel and collectibles store Saturday, Feb.18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.