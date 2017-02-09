Officers searching for suspect after robbery at West Ashley gas station

A Bennettsville man has been arrested and charged in connection with the May 5 death of Ella Lowery and the disappearance of her eight-year-old daughter, the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office announced today.More >>
Two parents have been arrested after details of their child's death became known. On May 11, officers responded call at the Inn Townes Suites on the 8000 block of Rivers Avenue. The call was in reference to an unresponsive infant. The infant's mother, Alexis Grant, alleged that she was feeding the infant and he began to vomit and cough. When the infant's breathing stopped, the mother called 911. The infant was transported to Roper North woods Hospital, whe...More >>
One person is dead after being involved in an accident on Highway 17.More >>
All westbound lanes of Ashley Phosphate Road were forced closed Saturday afternoon due to a wreck, dispatch confirms.More >>
The biggest ship ever to call East Coast ports is set to pass through the Charleston Harbor.More >>
