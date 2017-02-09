Officers searching for suspect after robbery at West Ashley gas station

Charleston police officers are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery to a gas station in West Ashley Wednesday.

According to an incident report, a man walked into the Lil' Cricket on the 600 block of Saint Andrews Boulevard just after 11:30 p.m. wearing a bandana over his face and brandishing a firearm.

The man was able to get away with cigarettes and an unspecified amount of cash, according to the report.

