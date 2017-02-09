Traffic flowing after multiple accidents clog I-26W

Traffic is flowing again after multiple accidents along I-26 westbound caused heavy congestion at lunchtime Thursday.

At one point, at least three accidents had individual lanes closed.

An accident at the Aviation Avenue exit had the left lane closed as of 1:16 p.m., according to the SCDOT website.

Another accident one mile west of that crash had the right lane closed. A third accident at exit 212B, to I-526 west, also had the right lane closed in that area.

SCDOT officials reported heavy traffic between exits 209 and 212, with average speeds at approximately 19 mph.

Click here for the latest traffic conditions.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.