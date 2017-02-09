Man killed in Dorchester Road collision identified

North Charleston police are investigating a fatal accident that closed a portion of Dorchester Road Thursday afternoon.

Lawrence Kunkler, 67, was the restrained driver involved in the collision, according to Brittney Martin, Deputy Coroner with the Charleston County Coroner's Office. Kunkler was pronounced dead at Trident Medical Center. He died as a result of blunt force trauma, Martin says.

North Charleston Police responded shortly after 11 a.m. to Dorchester Road at Foxwood Drive for a collision involving two vehicles, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

Witnesses told police the driver of a Cadillac SUV traveling east on Dorchester Road ran a red light and struck a Chevrolet traveling from Foxwood Drive across Dorchester Road, he said.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Kunkler, was transported from the scene and later died from injuries, Pryor said.

The passenger in the Chevrolet and the driver of the SUV were transported to MUSC for treatment.

