Deputies: Man shot in back while pumping gas at Hollywood station

Police say a victim was shot in the back as he pumped gas at a gas station in Hollywood. (Source: Live 5)

Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon that left a man wounded in the back.

The victim was pumping gas at the Bluewater Exxon Gas Station on Highway 162 when he was shot, Charleston County Sheriff's Maj. Eric Watson said. Initial reports indicate three men in a dark Mitsubishi Mirage pulled up beside the victim as he pumped gas and one of the men exited the vehicle and shot him, Watson said.

Video of scene at Toogoodoo Rd and Hwy 162. Reports of a shooting. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/b5NyjltUr5 — Matthew Gladwell (@MattGladwell3) February 9, 2017

The men fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported to MUSC for treatment. There was no immediate word on the victim's condition. Watson said the motive for the shooting is not clear.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.