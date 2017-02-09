USC's Thornwell Named To Naismith Trophy Top 30

University of South Carolina senior guard Sindarius Thornwell has been named to the Naismith Trophy Top 30 list, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today. The list is comprised of the nation’s top players who are in consideration for the 2017 Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year award. The 10 semifinalists for the honor will be announced on March 1.

Thornwell is having a career year in 2016-17, leading the team and ranking second in the SEC in overall games at 20.4 points per outing. He also paces Carolina with 7.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and an SEC-leading 2.3 steals per game this season. He has scored in double figures in 86 career games, which includes every game he has played this campaign. He has nine games this season with 20 or more points, and two games with 30 or more, including 34 in a road contest at Kentucky, and most recently, a 44-point effort against Alabama. Those 44 points were the most by a Gamecock in 38 years. He also pulled down 21 rebounds vs. the Crimson Tide, the most by a Carolina player since 1993.

He also set program records with 25 made free throws and 33 attempts in the game. His 25 made shots at the foul line were an SEC record in conference games. The 33 attempts were an SEC record, besting basketball legend Pete Maravich’s 31 attempts vs. Oregon State in 1970. Thornwell’s 2.3 steals per game lead the SEC and rank 11th nationally. His 20.4 points per game ranks 28th in the country.

Thornwell and the Gamecocks continue SEC action when they travel to Mississippi State on Saturday for an 8 p.m. ET matchup on ESPN2 vs. the Bulldogs.