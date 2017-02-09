Ruth's expands pimento cheese spread recall over Listeria concerns

Ruth's Salads expanded a recall for several of its products. (Source: FDA)

Ruth's Salad Charlotte has expanded a recall of pimento cheese spreads because the products may be contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes.

The products involved include the brand's original, old fashioned, lite, and jalapeno pimento spreads as well as Ruth’s Cream Cheese with Pineapple-Pecans, according to an advisory from the FDA.

All lot numbers are included in this recall. The products are packed in plastic containers and labeled as "Packed by B&H Foods, Inc., Chester, SC." Products listed as having been packed in Charlotte are not included in the recall.

Here is a list of the specific products under recall:

Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread - 7 oz. - UPC 74952-00005

Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread - 12 oz. - UPC 74952-12023

Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread - 24 oz. - 74952-24023

Ruth’s Old Fashion Pimento Spread - 16 oz. - 74952-15005

Ruth’s Jalapeno Pimento Spread - 12 oz. - UPC 74952-12014

Ruth’s Lite Pimento Spread - 12 oz. - 74952-12000

Ruth’s Cream Cheese w/Pineapple-Pecans - 12 oz. - UPC 74952-12008

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The recalled products were distributed in grocery stores in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky and parts of Virginia and Tennessee.

No illnesses have been reported.

