Tucker names McKeethan as Bucs' wide receivers coach

Charleston Southern head football coach Mark Tucker has named Kevin McKeethan as the Buccaneers' new wide receivers coach.

McKeethan comes to CSU with a strong connection to new Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator Zane Vance with McKeethan serving on the staff at New Mexico State for the past five seasons as the wide receivers coach, pass game coordinator, recruiting coordinator and academic liaison.

"Kevin is an incredibly detailed young man who is a good teacher and good mentor to his players," said Tucker on the addition of McKeethan to the staff. "He served as a recruiting coordinator at Kent State and New Mexico State and brings that experience to the table to help our staff. He wants to do things the right way and I'm very much looking forward to him arriving and working in Charleston."

McKeethan takes over a young and talented receiving corps that includes one of the nation's top yards per catch recipients in Kameron Brown, as well as playmakers Jared Scotland, Saire Davis, and Geoffrey Wall.

Brown finished fifth in the NCAA in yards per reception in 2016 with the redshirt freshman averaging 20.0 yards per catch on the year. His efforts paced a CSU receiving corps that finished fifth overall in the NCAA in yards per catch (16.38), with quarterback Shane Bucenell tying for the Big South-lead with 15 touchdown passes on the season.

Tucker looks forward to having McKeethan work with a group he believes will be one of the program's strengths in 2017.

"Kevin's got big shoes to fill because Willy (Korn) did a great job and brought energy to the field every day," Tucker said. "I believe Kevin will be able to bring the same things that Coach Korn did. He's going to create his own mark with the young men and will invest and work with them this season. I feel good about his ability to develop relationships with the players and he'll help our receiving corps continue to be one of the strengths of our program going forward."

McKeethan is looking forward to the opportunity to be back in the Southeast and working with one of the premier programs in the FCS.

"The success the program has had over the past couple of years is very attractive and I'm just really excited to be in this area of the country," McKeethan said about coming to CSU. "It's a great location with great high school football in this area. The values system of the institution is something I'm very much looking forward to being a part of and lines up very well with who I am personally. I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the football program here and I think I have some experience to help these guys (wide receivers) become even more explosive and demand even more respect in our offense."

As the wide receivers coach, McKeethan's players recorded 2,939 receiving yards on 253 receptions for an average of 11.62 yards per catch in 2016. This continued NMSU's trend of hovering around 3,000 passing yards a season as the Aggies featured a balanced offensive attack.

The Aggies topped 3,000 receiving yards in 2015 with two players amassing more than 500 yards in 2014 paced by Tyrian Taylor's team-high 691 yards on 39 catches.

McKeethan spent 2013 and 2014 as the Aggies' tight end coach. In 2012, he served as a graduate assistant coach on offense for the Aggies, where he worked with the quarterbacks and assisted the offensive coordinator.

McKeethan spent the 2011 season as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Greensboro College in North Carolina. There, he mentored freshman quarterback Ryan Throndset to All-Conference honors. That season, Throndset compiled the best completion percentage in school history, as well as top five marks in passing yardage and total offense. McKeethan coached four first-year players to the All-Conference squad in 2011, including First Team receiver Dexter Russell, who set a school record for receiving yards in a game.

McKeethan served as a graduate assistant for Kent State working with Jerry McManus and Doug Martin from 2007 to 2010, where he was responsible for coaching the scout teams, film breakdowns and out-of-area recruiting. He also assisted with coaching the quarterbacks and wide receivers. In 2010, he worked with All-MAC receivers Tyshon Goode and Sam Kirkland.

In 2007, McKeethan earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Maryville College. While attending Maryville, McKeethan was a letter-winner as a quarterback in football and earned the top offensive player award in 2005. He led the team to a conference title in 2007. He also played baseball.

He was a three-year Academic All-Conference selection and seven-time member of the Maryville College Dean's List.

He earned a master's degree in sports and recreational management from Kent State in 2010. A native of Oak Ridge, Tenn., he began his coaching career at Oak Ridge High School in 2006.