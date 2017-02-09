Exchange Club surprises Live 5's Debi Chard with award

Debi Chard reacts as she realizes the award she thought was for her husband, Robert Lockwood (right), was actually for her. (Source: Live 5)

Live 5 News anchor Debi Chard received quite a surprise at an Exchange Club lunch Thursday afternoon.

Chard attended a special lunch with her husband where she had been told he would receive an award. But the organization revealed that it was she who was to be honored with the Book of Golden Deeds Award.

The award is the National Exchange Club's longest-running project and recognizes the efforts of volunteers who donate time and talent in their communities.

Organizers praised Chard's work over the years with Debi's Kids, which made Christmastime better for families in need and also provided books to children who might otherwise not have them.

"I was totally shocked," Chard said.

She learned that her colleagues at Live 5 News had actually been keeping the secret for about four months.

She said she was telling the presenter of the award things about her husband, Robert "Rabbit" Lockwood, before the event, expecting the presenter to then talk about those accomplishments when it came time to deliver the award.

But when he began to speak, she quickly realized the presenter was reading her biography, not her husband's.

"It was from the Exchange Club, and obviously, they do so much for the community," she said. "They're so special, they're special in my heart."

The award was first presented by the Exchange Club of Huntington, Indiana, in 1919. Thousands of unsung heroes and heroines have been recognized over the years since then.

