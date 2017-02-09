Stephen King’s 'Mr. Mercedes' kicks off Charleston film production for 2017

Home on Sans Souci Street in downtown Charleston serves as another site for Mr. Mercedes production (Source: Live 5)

International Longshoremen's Association Hall on Morrison Drive will serve as the "Bridgton Police Department" for Mr. Mercedes television show (Source: Live 5)

World renowned fiction writer Stephen King brings his Mr. Mercedes story to Charleston as crews are in the process of shooting a television adaptation of the detective trilogy.

Many people in Charleston have posted about production crews in the area over the last few weeks.

“I think people, for the most part, enjoy these productions,” said Linda Lee, President of the Carolina Film Alliance. “It brings money into the community, certainly the neighborhoods where they’re actually being filmed.”

Thursday Beau Schuling, the publicist for the production, said crews will be filming in the greater Charleston area through May.

The 10-episode series to air on AT&T and Direct TV’s Audience Network is about a “psychopathic killer who drives his Mercedes into a crowd” while a retired cop tries to bring him down, according to the Internet Movie Database (IMDB).

Schuling said filming is happening at sites all over area including Wagener Terrace/Hampton Park, Park Circle, the Cooper River Pier, and the International Longshoremen’s Association Hall on Morrison Drive.

One of the major production sites is in Goose Creek off of Red Bank Road.

“Literally overnight there was this set,” said Elle Roe, store manager at Mona’s Signature Wings.

The store now dubbed “Brain Buds” serves as the location where one of the characters in the series works.

Area businesses are already feeling the impacts from that production site.

“Yesterday they had a long day of shooting,” said Row. “So getting to feed the crew, getting to know them, learning what their jobs are, is just awesome.”

According to the South Carolina Film Commission website, in the last five years production companies spent more than $130 million in South Carolina. A majority of the expenditures took place in Charleston County.

In the 2015-2016 fiscal year, the state had its best year yet, handing out the full $15 million rebate to production companies as part of the incentives offered to produce films in the state.

“It was fantastic,” Lee said. “It shows those production companies spent a great deal in our state.”

“It shows me that Charleston is so up and coming,” Row said. “It speaks to where we’re moving as a city, and how much we’re growing, and how people are wanting to do business here.”

The CFA is working to improve the incentive program to allow more production companies to come to the state.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.