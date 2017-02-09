The Citadel picked to finish near the bottom of the SoCon

The Citadel has been picked to finish in 8th place out of 9 teams in the Southern Conference baseball preseason media poll released on Thursday and picked to finish in last place by the leagues coaches.
Mercer was picked as the preseason favorite in the media poll while UNC Greensboro was narrowly chosen as the favorite in the coaches poll.
The Bulldogs also did not place any players on the preseason All-Southern Conference team. ETSU's Hagen Owenby was chosen as the preseason Player of the Year while Furman's Will Gaddis was picked as the preseason Pitcher of the Year.
The Citadel will begin their 26th season under Fred Jordan, coming off a 17-42 campaign in 2016, on February 17th at Joe Riley Park when they host Kansas.
2017 Preseason Southern Conference Coaches Poll
Place Team (1st-place votes) Points
1. UNCG (5) 58
2. Mercer (3) 57
3. Western Carolina (1) 53
4. Furman 40
5. Samford 34
6. ETSU 33
7. Wofford 20
8. VMI 17
9. The Citadel 12
2017 Preseason Southern Conference Media Poll
Place Team (1st-place votes) Points
1. Mercer (8) 131
2. Western Carolina (4) 124
3. UNCG (3) 115
4. Furman (1) 84
5. Samford 83
6. ETSU 82
7. Wofford 46
8. The Citadel 32
9. VMI 23
2017 Preseason All-Southern Conference
Preseason Player of the Year
Hagen Owenby, Jr., C, ETSU
Preseason Pitcher of the Year
Will Gaddis, Jr., RHP, Furman
First Team
SP Will Gaddis, Furman
SP Ryan Askew, Mercer
RP Andrew Wantz, UNCG
C Hagen Owenby, ETSU
1B Austin Edens, Samford
2B Ben Spitznagel, UNCG
SS Matt Meeder, Mercer
3B Danny Edgeworth, Mercer
OF Trey Truitt, Mercer
OF Jabari Richards, Furman
OF Bryson Bowman, Western Carolina
DH Cesar Trejo, UNCG
Second Team
SP Matt Frisbee, UNCG
SP Bryan Sammons, Western Carolina
RP Wyatt Burns, Samford
C Charlie Madden, Mercer
1B Collin Fleischer, VMI
2B Ryan Hagan, Mercer
SS Chris Cook, ETSU
3B Jake Crawford, Furman
3B Max McDougald, Wofford
OF Andrew Moritz, UNCG
OF Dillon Stewart, UNCG
OF Matt Smith, Western Carolina
DH Andrew Bullock, Western Carolina
2126 Charlie Hall Boulevard
Charleston SC 29407
(843) 402-5555
publicfile@live5news.com
(843) 402-5555EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.