The Citadel picked to finish near the bottom of the SoCon

The Citadel picked to finish near the bottom of the SoCon

CHARLESTON, SC -

The Citadel has been picked to finish in 8th place out of 9 teams in the Southern Conference baseball preseason media poll released on Thursday and picked to finish in last place by the leagues coaches. 

Mercer was picked as the preseason favorite in the media poll while UNC Greensboro was narrowly chosen as the favorite in the coaches poll. 

The Bulldogs also did not place any players on the preseason All-Southern Conference team. ETSU's Hagen Owenby was chosen as the preseason Player of the Year while Furman's Will Gaddis was picked as the preseason Pitcher of the Year.

The Citadel will begin their 26th season under Fred Jordan, coming off a 17-42 campaign in 2016, on February 17th at Joe Riley Park when they host Kansas. 

2017 Preseason Southern Conference Coaches Poll

Place   Team (1st-place votes)             Points

1.         UNCG (5)                                 58

2.         Mercer (3)                                57

3.         Western Carolina (1)                 53

4.         Furman                                     40

5.         Samford                                   34

6.         ETSU                                       33

7.         Wofford                                    20

8.         VMI                                          17

9.         The Citadel                               12

2017 Preseason Southern Conference Media Poll

Place   Team (1st-place votes)             Points

1.         Mercer (8)                                131

2.         Western Carolina (4)                 124

3.         UNCG (3)                                 115

4.         Furman (1)                               84

5.         Samford                                   83

6.         ETSU                                       82

7.         Wofford                                    46

8.         The Citadel                               32

9.         VMI                                          23

2017 Preseason All-Southern Conference

Preseason Player of the Year

Hagen Owenby, Jr., C, ETSU

Preseason Pitcher of the Year

Will Gaddis, Jr., RHP, Furman

First Team

SP     Will Gaddis, Furman

SP     Ryan Askew, Mercer

RP    Andrew Wantz, UNCG

C       Hagen Owenby, ETSU

1B     Austin Edens, Samford

2B     Ben Spitznagel, UNCG

SS     Matt Meeder, Mercer

3B     Danny Edgeworth, Mercer

OF    Trey Truitt, Mercer

OF    Jabari Richards, Furman

OF    Bryson Bowman, Western Carolina

DH    Cesar Trejo, UNCG

Second Team

SP     Matt Frisbee, UNCG

SP     Bryan Sammons, Western Carolina

RP    Wyatt Burns, Samford

C       Charlie Madden, Mercer

1B     Collin Fleischer, VMI

2B     Ryan Hagan, Mercer

SS     Chris Cook, ETSU

3B     Jake Crawford, Furman

3B     Max McDougald, Wofford

OF    Andrew Moritz, UNCG

OF    Dillon Stewart, UNCG

OF    Matt Smith, Western Carolina

DH    Andrew Bullock, Western Carolina

