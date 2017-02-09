The Citadel picked to finish near the bottom of the SoCon

The Citadel has been picked to finish in 8th place out of 9 teams in the Southern Conference baseball preseason media poll released on Thursday and picked to finish in last place by the leagues coaches.

Mercer was picked as the preseason favorite in the media poll while UNC Greensboro was narrowly chosen as the favorite in the coaches poll.

The Bulldogs also did not place any players on the preseason All-Southern Conference team. ETSU's Hagen Owenby was chosen as the preseason Player of the Year while Furman's Will Gaddis was picked as the preseason Pitcher of the Year.

The Citadel will begin their 26th season under Fred Jordan, coming off a 17-42 campaign in 2016, on February 17th at Joe Riley Park when they host Kansas.

2017 Preseason Southern Conference Coaches Poll

Place Team (1st-place votes) Points

1. UNCG (5) 58

2. Mercer (3) 57

3. Western Carolina (1) 53

4. Furman 40

5. Samford 34

6. ETSU 33

7. Wofford 20

8. VMI 17

9. The Citadel 12

2017 Preseason Southern Conference Media Poll

Place Team (1st-place votes) Points

1. Mercer (8) 131

2. Western Carolina (4) 124

3. UNCG (3) 115

4. Furman (1) 84

5. Samford 83

6. ETSU 82

7. Wofford 46

8. The Citadel 32

9. VMI 23

2017 Preseason All-Southern Conference

Preseason Player of the Year

Hagen Owenby, Jr., C, ETSU

Preseason Pitcher of the Year

Will Gaddis, Jr., RHP, Furman

First Team

SP Will Gaddis, Furman

SP Ryan Askew, Mercer

RP Andrew Wantz, UNCG

C Hagen Owenby, ETSU

1B Austin Edens, Samford

2B Ben Spitznagel, UNCG

SS Matt Meeder, Mercer

3B Danny Edgeworth, Mercer

OF Trey Truitt, Mercer

OF Jabari Richards, Furman

OF Bryson Bowman, Western Carolina

DH Cesar Trejo, UNCG

Second Team

SP Matt Frisbee, UNCG

SP Bryan Sammons, Western Carolina

RP Wyatt Burns, Samford

C Charlie Madden, Mercer

1B Collin Fleischer, VMI

2B Ryan Hagan, Mercer

SS Chris Cook, ETSU

3B Jake Crawford, Furman

3B Max McDougald, Wofford

OF Andrew Moritz, UNCG

OF Dillon Stewart, UNCG

OF Matt Smith, Western Carolina

DH Andrew Bullock, Western Carolina