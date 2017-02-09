Summerville Town Council approves green infrastructure plan

Quantcast

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

Summerville Town Council approved the town's green infrastructure plan on Thursday. 

The plan will allow the town to identify the most valuable natural assets and plan future developments in a way that will reduce impact on those areas.

The council will also have a reading on a new floodplain ordinance adopting new FEMA maps.

