Temporary road closure for Clements Ferry Road on Monday

A portion of Clements Ferry Road will be temporarily closed on Monday, Feb 13 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

SCDOT officials say the closure is on Clements Ferry Road from the intersection of SC 41 to the intersection of Reflectance Road.

"The road will be closed to finalize the installation of an underground drainage line below Clements Ferry Rd.," officials said."During the closure(s), traffic will be detoured onto Reflectance Road and SC 41. Motorists are asked to pay particular attention to detour signage and exercise caution while driving through the area. Delays should be expected. Your patience will be greatly appreciated. "

Officials say the closure is in connection to the Wando River Bridge Replacement Project.

