Radford defeats CSU, 79-67, behind blistering shooting

Radford knocked down 14 three-pointers as part of a 52 percent shooting performance to down Charleston Southern, 79-67, at the Dedmon Center on Thursday.



The Highlanders jumped out to an 11-2 advantage and led 48-28 at halftime thanks to a gaudy 9-of-13 clip from three-point range. Radford’s (10-15, 5-8 Big South) hot perimeter shooting continued after intermission as it connected on three of its first four triples of the stanza to grow the lead to 27. CSU (8-16, 4-9 Big South) responded with a 20-4 run to cut its deficit to 11 but could get no closer.



Justin Cousin scored all 17 of his points in the first half to pace a balanced Radford attack. Cousin was a perfect 5-for-5 from downtown in the opening period. Caleb Tanner added four treys and 14 points. Ed Polite, Jr. helped turn back CSU’s second half surge, contributing 13 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals. Donald Hicks tacked on three treys en route to 11 points.



Freshman Christian Keeling led CSU with 13 of his 19 teams in the second half. Armel Potter tallied 14 and Antwan Maxwell matched his career-high with 12 for a second straight game.



Tanner hit two threes early in the second half to push Radford’s cushion to 60-33 with 15:31 left. CSU then rattled off a 20-4 run over the ensuing seven minutes to work its way back into striking distance, with the underclassmen trio of Keeling, Potter and Maxwell playing the leading role. Maxwell hit back-to-back jumpers to slice the Bucs’ deficit to 15, before Potter and Keeling scored off a pair of Radford turnovers to make it a 64-53 game with 8:43 remaining.



Polite, Jr. recorded an old-fashioned three-point play, though, to quell the momentum and help the Highlanders secure a season split of the series. Tanner buried another three after a CSU turnover, and Polite’s steal led to a Hicks jumper and a 72-53 Radford advantage at the 6:48 mark.



In the first half, Potter hit a jumper at the shot clock buzzer to get CSU on the board first but the Bucs would not score again for nearly five minutes. Christian Bradford, Hicks and Cousin all nailed triples during that time to quickly put the Highlanders up nine. The advantage would eventually swell to 22 twice, with the latter coming on Cousin’s fifth trey with 1:25 remaining in the period.



