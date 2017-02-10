Charleston Co. deputies continue search for Family Dollar armed robber

Charleston County deputies are continuing their search for a suspect who held up the Family Dollar in Ravenel late Thursday night.

Shorty before 11 p.m., deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office responded to the store on 6347 Savannah Highway.

CCSO officials say an armed subject wearing dark clothing entered the store just before closing and demanded money.

The suspect showed a gun to the victims, then demanded money.

One of the victims described the gun as a big, black colored gun with an extended magazine.

"The suspect was able to flee the scene with an undetermined amount of money," authorities said.

The victims described the suspect as a black male, 5'9", and 150 to 160 pounds

According to the victims, the suspect was wearing a black hat with white writing, sunglasses, a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing and dark colored jeans.

There were no reported injuries.

The sheriff's office is continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111 or Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center at 843-743-7200.

