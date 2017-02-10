Palmetto Scholars Academy students to speak with astronaut in space

Students at one Lowcountry school will get to speak with a special guest currently in outer space.

Eighteen students from The Palmetto Scholars Academy in North Charleston will get the chance to talk with Commander Shane Kimbrough, who is on board the International Space Station.

The ISS will be in radio range for about ten minutes Friday afternoon.

The academy is one of eight organizations from across the country to get the opportunity.

PSA students submitted questions for Kimbrough, and 18 were approved by NASA to be asked, according to a news release. The students and astronaut will attempt to get through as many as possible before the communication window closes.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.