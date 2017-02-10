Berkeley High School evacuated briefly over electrical issue

A Bennettsville man has been arrested and charged in connection with the May 5 death of Ella Lowery and the disappearance of her eight-year-old daughter, the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office announced today.More >>
On Saturday, deputies from Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Colleton County Animal Control went to a home in Cottageville in reference to a report of cockfighting.More >>
One person is dead after being involved in an accident on Highway 17.More >>
Officials with SCDNR and Charleston County Sheriff's Office are working a scene where a boat capsized, according to Lt. Zelinsky with the Sheriff's Office.More >>
Charleston police say they have arrested one man in connection with a Thursday night shooting.More >>
