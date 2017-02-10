Berkeley High School evacuated briefly over electrical issue

Classes have resumed after school officials evacuated Berkeley High School Friday morning because of smoke.

Parents were notified via text message and Facebook at approximately 9:45 a.m. that students and faculty were out of the building as a precaution, Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Orvin said.

Approximately 20 minutes later, a follow-up notification stated students and staff had returned to the building.

The fire department gave the all-clear and the school's maintenance team was addressing a "minor electrical issue," the message stated.

Moncks Corner Police said the issue was with an air conditioning system.

