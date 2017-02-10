S.C. teen with cerebral palsy to 'tackle' prom with dad

A Walterboro teenager will take on prom with her dad this April.



Michelle Worden was born with cerebral palsy, a neurological disorder which has confined the 17-year-old to a wheelchair. She is also non-verbal but found a way to ask her father, Joseph, to the big dance.

A note on a fishing tackle box read “will you ‘tackle’ prom with me?”

Joseph, an avid fisherman, had no hesitation about spending the magical night with his daughter.



“He is her light. Every time you see him and her you’ll see she just lights up,” Michelle’s mom Stephanie Worden said in an interview with Live 5 News. “There was only one person we could imagine her going with and that was her daddy.”



The hard part is over. Stephanie said Michelle already has a dress.



Worden said the two won’t be without family at the Colleton County High School prom, “I’m going with them… someone’s got to take pictures.“

