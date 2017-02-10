FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash blocks 2 lanes on I-26EB near Jedburg exit

A crash near the Jedburg exit on I-26 has blocked two eastbound lanes.

The two left lanes of I-26EB near mile marker 194 are closed, according to the SCDOT. The crash involves injuries, they say, but the nature of the injuries is not known.

The crash was initially reported at 11:34 a.m.

Heavy congestion is being reported within a three-mile stretch that includes the crash area, with average speeds around 9 mph.

