Driver in fatal I-26 crash facing DUI, drug charges

The driver involved in a deadly crash Tuesday on I-26 is facing charges, the South Carolina Highway Patrol has confirmed.

Eric Bishop, 37, is charged with felony DUI and simple possession of marijuana, according to SCHP Cpl. Matt Southern.

Highway Patrol officials said an Isuzu truck ran off the road and hit a tree shortly after noon on Tuesday.

Troopers say the passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was killed.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the passenger as 37-year-old Jason Wisenbaker.

Bishop was released on a total bond of $50,615, according to jail records.

